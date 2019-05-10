television

After revealing the new character list in the second season Sacred Games, the makers of Netflix, Sacred Games 2 revealed the first look of Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character. The audience were impatiently waiting for the look

Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's first look from Sacred Games. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/netflix_in

Sacred Games 2: Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's first look out! After revealing the new character list in the second season Sacred Games, the makers of Netflix, Sacred Games 2 revealed the first look of Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character. The audience were impatiently waiting for the look

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan's portrayal of Ganesh Gaitonde and Sartaj Singh in the first season of Sacred Games garnered international attention for their characters. Both, Saif and Nawaz are gearing up for the next season, which is considered to be even bigger and grand than the last season.

The makers launched the first look of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan on their official Instagram handle. They shared Saif's look as Sartaj Singh and captioned: "Agar Sartaj ko system badalna hai, toh khel toh khelna hi padega." (If Sartaj wants to change the system then he will have to play the game).

Also Read: Sacred Games 2 teaser: New characters of the crime thriller revealed

The makers also shared Nawazuddin's look as Ganesh Gaitonde on Instagram and wrote: "Pichli baar kya bola tha Ganesh bhai ko? Aukaat!" (What did you tell Ganesh brother last time? Standard!) He looks intense.

View this post on Instagram Pichli baar kya bola tha Ganesh bhai ko? Aukaat! A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) onMay 9, 2019 at 9:34pm PDT

The character of Ganesh Gaitonde not only had fun and had various colours to his personality but that character opened doors for Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In an interview, Saif Ali Khan had mentioned about how Ganesh Gaitonde is channelised and assured in terms of narrative.

On the film front, Nawazuddin had wrapped up wedding comedy Motichoor Chaknachoor alongside Athiya Shetty and Honey Trehan's directorial debut Raat Akeli Hai with Radhika Apte and Shweta Tripathi. Besides these films, Nawazuddin will also start his brother Shamas Siddiqui's directorial debut Bole Chudiyan with Mouni Roy. It is heard that the actor will be seen in a different look.

Saif will be seen in Jawani Jaaneman with Tabu and Alaia F and a television show, Kahan Hum Kahan Tum.

Also Read: Sacred Games 2: Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey join Saif Ali Khan, Nawazzudin and Pankaj Tripathi

Top entertainment stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates