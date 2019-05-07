Sacred Games 2 teaser: New characters of the crime thriller revealed

television

Sacred Games 2 teaser did not reveal much, but the excited fans and viewers will be surprised to see the new addition of actors into the game.

Sacred Games 2

The makers of Netflix crime thriller, 'Sacred Games' released the teaser of the second season on Monday. The official Instagram account of Netflix India shared the 26-second teaser and wrote, "Season 2 is coming. Put your chattris in the air. #SacredGamesS2."

The teaser did not reveal much, but the excited fans and viewers will be surprised to see the new addition of actors into the game. Apart from Saif Ali Khan (who essayed the role of Sartaj Singh) and Nawazuddin Siddiqui (who essayed the role of Ganesh Gaitonde), the second season will also witness Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey in pivotal roles.

Also, Pankaj Tripathi (who essayed the character of an enigmatic godman in the first season) is expected to have a more prominent role in the second season.

Based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel by the same name, 'Sacred Games' received immense critical acclaim for the gripping plot and powerful performances. The plot, in the first season, was revolved around the lives of Mumbai city cop Sartaj Singh, and crime lord Ganesh Gaitonde. The show progressed as the lives of the two characters collided. Singh was shown on a mission to uncover a terror attack in Mumbai in 25 days and to solve the mystery. All the eight hour-long episodes were directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane.

Here's a look at some pictures shared on Netflix's official Instagram handle, about the new characters:

Ranvir Shorey:

Kalki Koechlin:

View this post on Instagram Seek the truth, no matter the cost. #SacredGamesS2 A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) onMay 6, 2019 at 4:12am PDT

Pankaj Tripathi:

