Radhika Apte to be a part of Sacred Games 2? Fans are curious!

The year 2018 marked one of the most successful years for Radhika where her film Andhadhun struck gold at the Chinese box office, with a business collection of more than Rs 300 crores while it still runs across the neighbouring country

Riding high on the success of her recent projects such as Andhadhun and the acclaimed web series Sacred Games, the speculations over the question are rife that Radhika Apte will be a part of the second edition of the series or not- making the fans go gaga over the news!

The actress, who played the role of Anjali Mathur, a RAW agent in a recent interview did not deny the claims and revealed that there might be a possibility. Even though the actor's character was seen getting shot by the end of the series, the speculations are that there might be a track of flashback which may follow in the coming seasons- making Radhika a part of the story again.

Radhika who is being hailed as the new Indie star of the country with her unconventional choice of projects yet registering a good commercial run across platforms, is already the buzz of the tinsel town. Leaving an impression on the audience with her on-screen presence, Radhika was also a feature of many pop culture memes that floated around, making her the "omnipresent" amongst the rest, all over social media.

The show that featured Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles is all set for season two with fresh episodes. The makers broke the news through their official page online and fans of the show couldn't contain their excitement!

Radhika will be seen reuniting with her co-star of previous successful projects, Nawazuddin Siddiqui for her next, Raat Akeli Hai and if the reports are to be believed, the audience will see Radhika on screen again in Sacred Games 2, soon.

