Sacred Games 2: Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey join Saif Ali Khan, Nawazzudin and Pankaj Tripathi

The games are about to begin again! Netflix reveals the Season 2 first look of India's most awaited series, Sacred Games. Joining the original cast of Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Pankaj Tripathi are Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey

Sacred Games season 2 poster.

Things are about to get exciting as fan favourite Sacred Games is all set to return with an intriguing Season 2 later this year! The first eight episodes received rave reviews worldwide, and left audiences craving for more. Now, Netflix has officially clocked the countdown to Season 2, with the first look of the return of its much-loved series, which became an audience favourite within just a week of its launch last year.

While season 1 saw the departure of many of our favourites, Season 2 will witness Kalki Koechlin as Batya, and Ranvir Shorey as Shahid Khan, joining the Games in prominent roles. The brand-new season promises a new trail of friendship, betrayal, crime, passion, and a thrilling chase through Mumbai's underbelly with these new characters.

The second season picks up with Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) pursuing his relentless quest to save the city, and Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) facing bigger challenges to retain his position as the legendary kingpin of Mumbai. The intriguing Guruji (Pankaj Tripathi), introduced in Season 1 as Gaitonde's third father, plays a pivotal role in unfolding a chain of events that shape the season.

Kalki Koechlin, who plays the role of Batya, said on joining the show, "Personally, I am a fan of the series, and it is super awesome to be a part of the Sacred Games and Netflix family. Season 2 promises to be much more exciting and I cannot wait for viewers to watch me in the series."

Ranvir Shorey, who plays the role of Shahid Khan, said, "The digital platform is so empowering and working on this audience-favourite show has been an absolute delight! My character in Sacred Games 2, Shahid Khan, is a complete departure from any of the roles I've played before, and I'm looking forward to fans across the world bingeing on the new season.''

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has directed Ganesh Gaitonde's track, while Neeraj Ghaywan (of Masaan fame) is the main man behind Sartaj Singh's plot for Season 2. Vikramaditya Motwane and Varun Grover continue their roles of being the showrunner and the lead writer, respectively.

Based on Vikram Chandra's award-winning book, Sacred Games Season 2 will premiere on Netflix later this year.

