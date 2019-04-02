Samir Kochhar on Sacred Games season 2: My character is involved in the conclusion of the show

television

Having completed Sacred Games season 2, Samir Kochhar says he enjoys more prominence in the latest edition

Samir Kochhar

The bit role in the first season did not dissuade him. Samir Kochhar was only too happy to be part of Sacred Games, India's first prestige TV drama. But the actor, who has wrapped up the shoot of the second edition of the Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer, promises that his character SPI Markand will play an integral role in the proceedings.

"My character is involved in the conclusion of the show," says Kochhar, adding, "I am not greedy about screen time. I did this show purely to tick off so many boxes like working with Netflix, collaborating with directors [like Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane] and actors like Nawazuddin, Saif and Radhika Apte."

A look at his web outings, and you can gauge that Kochhar's choices are guided by his desire to work with prolific directors. After collaborating with Kashyap and Motwane, his resume boasts of another master storyteller in Sujoy Ghosh — he is part of Ghosh's web outing, Typewriters. "We shot for so many days. I never saw him get upset. He was always in a great mood and has a way of raising the bar of your performance by motivating you."

Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Sacred Games 2: Next edition will be baap of first season

While the show revolves around a family who moves back to their ancestral house in Goa, Kochhar insists it is far from a mainstream horror fare. "It does belong to the supernatural genre, but it is different. Ghosh knows how to keep the audience on the edge of their seat."

Also read: Kalki Koechlin roped in for Sacred Games 2?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates