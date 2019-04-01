Kalki Koechlin roped in for Sacred Games 2?

bollywood

While the cast and crew of Sacred Games are asked to not reveal any details about the second season, rumours are rife that Kalki Koechlin would be joining the next instalment of the series

Kalki Koechlin

If the grapevine is to be believed, Kalki Koechlin has been roped in for the second season of Sacred Games. The cast and crew have been asked to remain tight-lipped about what's lined up in the Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer. Netflix wrote on social media that an important announcement will be made today.

Based on author Vikram Chandra's best-selling novel, the first season of the homegrown original series won much applause. The show was hailed for its thrilling storyline and intriguing characters. Now, the onus is on directors Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan, and showrunner Vikramaditya Motwane, to present a worthy second instalment.

In the previous instalment of Sacred Games, Pankaj Tripathi was seen playing the role of one of the masters to Nawazuddin. In season 2, it is expected that the Bareilly Ki Barfi actor will have a meatier role to play. Sacred Games delves into the life of Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) and how his path crosses with gangster Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui). Radhika Apte is seen playing a RAW officer, and only time will tell what role Kalki would be playing in the second season.

