Pankaj Tripathi commences shooting for Sacred Games season 2 in South Africa

television

Pankaj Tripathi joined Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the team of Sacred Games and commenced shooting of season 2 in South Africa

Pankaj Tripathi

The versatile actor after winning accolades and awards for his performances in the year 2018, began the year 2019 with a bang. One of the most talked about the web shows Sacred Games on Netflix starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Pankaj Tripathi amongst many others ended the first season last year on with an open end.

The makers of the show Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane geared up shooting the second season of Sacred Games in Cape Town, South Africa with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan. As per the sources actor, Pankaj Tripathi joined the team of Sacred Games and commenced shooting of season 2 in South Africa.

In the previous instalment of Sacred Games, Pankaj Tripathi was seen playing the role of one of the masters to Nawazuddin. In season 2, it is expected Pankaj will have a meatier role and will be seen throughout the series-parallel to other lead casts of the show. In the book, Sacred Games by Vikram Chandra Pankaj Tripathi's role is written as one of the powerful characters. It is also learnt Pankaj will finish his first international schedule in Cape Town and later will commence shooting remaining shooting in Mumbai.

It would be a delight for his fans worldwide to see Pankaj in Sacred Games season 2 throughout the series post the successful web show on Mirzapur on Amazon Prime where he was seen as the dreaded gangster Kaleen Bhaiya.

Also read: Sacred Games Season 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui shoots in Nairobi, while Saif Ali Khan in Mumbai

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates