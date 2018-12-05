Sacred Games Seaon 2: Nawazuddin Siddiqui shoots in Nairobi, while Saif Ali Khan in Mumbai

bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui kicks off Sacred Games' second season in Nairobi, Saif Ali Khan continues filming his track in Mumbai

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan

Even as Netflix's celebrated series Sacred Games continues to dominate pop culture conversations, the makers have dived headlong into the shoot of the second season. The show's production template remains the same as the first edition — director Anurag Kashyap weaves the world of Ganesh Gaitonde, essayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Neeraj Ghaywan will helm Sartaj Singh aka Saif Ali Khan's narrative. Vikramaditya Motwane will be the showrunner, this time around. In an interesting turn of events, Siddiqui's track has taken him to Kenya — the actor and Kashyap have been shooting in Nairobi over the past fortnight.

A source tells mid-day, "The show intercuts between Sartaj in Mumbai and Gaitonde in Kenya. The first edition ended with Gaitonde escaping from prison. This instalment sees him seeking refuge in Kenya where he eventually rises to power as a crime lord. The unit has planned a straight 50-day schedule there."



Motwane and Kashyap

Those joining the Kenya unit include Elnaaz Nourozi, who will reprise her role as Zoya, and Marathi actor Amruta Subhash. "This season will explore the link between Zoya and Gaitonde. The team might also recreate Mumbai in Nairobi and film a few key sequences there." Meanwhile, Khan and Ghaywan have taken Sartaj Singh's narrative ahead in the bylanes of South Mumbai. "They will be shooting till the month-end," adds the source.

