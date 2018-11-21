Elnaaz Norouzi goes on a liquid diet to get the perfect bikini body for Sacred Games' second season

television

Set to slip into a bikini for the second edition of the web show, Sacred Games, Elnaaz Norouzi talks about how she whipped herself to shape in three days

Elnaaz Norouzi

Set to slip into a bikini for her act in Sacred Games, Elnaaz Norouzi is current on a liquid diet to shed a few pounds. Norouzi, who plays the role of Zoya Mirza in the Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer, tells mid-day, "I was told that I had a few bikini shots in the second season of the show, but wasn't certain about when that schedule was planned. While I had assumed it would be shot in December, I learnt that the makers were planning to can them during our ongoing schedule."

With only three days to whip herself into shape, Norouzi resorted to drastic measures. "I took to a water and green tea diet, and gave up all foods containing carbohydrates. I did, however, eat fruits for breakfast, lunch and dinner."



Elnaaz Norouzi in the show

Unlike her contemporaries, Norouzi doesn't shy away from admitting that the diet took a toll on her mental state. "It was tough and made me cranky on set. I was hungry all the time. Since the primary sequence was set to be shot on the last day, I couldn't falter on my diet."

If her limited calorie-consumption wasn't enough, Norouzi also ensured to pack in her training sessions. "I would work out in the morning, since we would usually shoot at night, and would try to incorporate squats and planks in my vanity van, when I wasn't shooting."

