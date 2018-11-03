Saif Ali Khan starts shooting for the second season of Sacred Games

television

Saif Ali Khan was spotted shooting with a thick bandage on his hand

Saif Ali Khan has quietly kicked off the second season of Sacred Games. The actor has been shooting for the Netflix series at St Xavier's College along with co-star Neeraj Kabi.

Saif was spotted shooting with a thick bandage on his hand. Anurag Kashyap and Masaan (2015) director Neeraj Ghaywan are helming the new season. Vikramaditya Motwane, who was the co-director in the first outing, is now the showrunner.

"After an independent investigation, the results helped inform Netflix's decision to continue with Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap on season 2 of 'Sacred Games'. We continue to collaborate with our production partners to ensure and maintain a safe and respectful working environment," read a statement from Netflix.

Kashyap and Motwane, who co-directed the show, have been in the news due to their alleged complacency in dealing with sexual harassment accusations against their former Phantom Films partner Vikas Bahl by an employee.

Netflix also said it will continue to work with writer Varun Grover on season 2 of crime drama "Sacred Games" too.

