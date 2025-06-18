Breaking News
Raj Thackeray to Centre: Stop forcing Hindi on Maharashtra — why isn’t it imposed in Modi-Shah’s Gujarat?
Mithi River desilting scam: ED summons Dino Morea again for questioning in money laundering case
Mumbai: FIR filed by EOW against Ecstasy Realty and promoters for Rs 600 crore financial fraud
Mumbai: Harbour line disrupted during rush hour after trespasser struck by train near Chembur
Mumbai rains: Powai Lake begins overflowing after heavy rainfall in catchment area
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai rains Powai Lake begins overflowing after heavy rainfall in catchment area

Mumbai rains: Powai Lake begins overflowing after heavy rainfall in catchment area

Updated on: 18 June,2025 12:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to civic officials, the lake started to overflow around 6 am on Tuesday after continuous downpours caused its catchment area to receive significant water inflow

Mumbai rains: Powai Lake begins overflowing after heavy rainfall in catchment area

Pic/BMC

Listen to this article
Mumbai rains: Powai Lake begins overflowing after heavy rainfall in catchment area
x
00:00

Powai Lake, one of Mumbai’s prominent artificial lakes managed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), began overflowing early this morning following intense rainfall over the last couple of days. 

According to civic officials, the lake started to overflow around 6 am on Tuesday after continuous downpours caused its catchment area to receive significant water inflow.



With a storage capacity of 545 crore litres (5.45 billion litres), the Powai Lake is mainly used for industrial activities and non-potable purposes, particularly to meet the needs of the Aarey Milk Colony and surrounding establishments.

Officials reported that the lake’s water level has reached approximately 195.10 feet, which is its full supply level. 

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) supplies 3950 million litres of drinking water to the city every day, from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes.

According to information from the BMC, the Lower (Modak Sagar), Middle and Upper Vaitarna lakes, along with the Tansa Lake supply water to the western suburbs, from Dahisar Check Naka to Bandra, and to the western part of the city from Mahim to Malabar Hill. 

Bhatsa, Vihar and Tulsi lakes constitute the Bhatsa system. Its water is purified at the Panjarpur Water Treatment Plant and supplied to the eastern parts of the city and the eastern suburbs, ranging from Mulund Check Naka to Sion, and from Sion to Mazagaon.

Meanwhile, the water levels in lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai have risen following heavy rainfall in their catchment areas. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the combined stock in the seven reservoirs that provide water to the city now stands at 10.19 per cent.

As per BMC records on Wednesday (June 18), the collective water stock in these reservoirs is 1,47,488 million litres, which amounts to 10.19 per cent of their total capacity.

The BMC supplies drinking water daily from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes.

Of these, Tansa has 9.99 per cent water stock, Modak Sagar 27.20 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 11.54 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 9.07 per cent, Bhatsa 5.90 per cent, Vihar 35.64 per cent, and Tulsi 34.83 per cent.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

mumbai rains powai mumbai monsoon brihanmumbai municipal corporation BMC mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK