Powai Lake, one of Mumbai’s prominent artificial lakes managed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), began overflowing early this morning following intense rainfall over the last couple of days.

According to civic officials, the lake started to overflow around 6 am on Tuesday after continuous downpours caused its catchment area to receive significant water inflow.

With a storage capacity of 545 crore litres (5.45 billion litres), the Powai Lake is mainly used for industrial activities and non-potable purposes, particularly to meet the needs of the Aarey Milk Colony and surrounding establishments.

Officials reported that the lake’s water level has reached approximately 195.10 feet, which is its full supply level.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) supplies 3950 million litres of drinking water to the city every day, from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes.

According to information from the BMC, the Lower (Modak Sagar), Middle and Upper Vaitarna lakes, along with the Tansa Lake supply water to the western suburbs, from Dahisar Check Naka to Bandra, and to the western part of the city from Mahim to Malabar Hill.

Bhatsa, Vihar and Tulsi lakes constitute the Bhatsa system. Its water is purified at the Panjarpur Water Treatment Plant and supplied to the eastern parts of the city and the eastern suburbs, ranging from Mulund Check Naka to Sion, and from Sion to Mazagaon.

Meanwhile, the water levels in lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai have risen following heavy rainfall in their catchment areas. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the combined stock in the seven reservoirs that provide water to the city now stands at 10.19 per cent.

As per BMC records on Wednesday (June 18), the collective water stock in these reservoirs is 1,47,488 million litres, which amounts to 10.19 per cent of their total capacity.

The BMC supplies drinking water daily from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes.

Of these, Tansa has 9.99 per cent water stock, Modak Sagar 27.20 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 11.54 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 9.07 per cent, Bhatsa 5.90 per cent, Vihar 35.64 per cent, and Tulsi 34.83 per cent.