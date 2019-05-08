Mouni Roy enjoys a summer vacation by the beach; see exotic pictures
From jumping high in the air to dipping in the swimming pool, Mouni Roy's beach vacation photos are a must-see
Mouni Roy is currently having the time of her life while chilling at the beach. The actress is on a vacation and her pictures are proof that she is having a gala time. Mouni shared a photo on Instagram, in which she is seen wearing a sheer top with a Soho skirt and a mustard-coloured dupatta. She captioned the photo: "I'll be just fine with my toes in the sand waiting for the sun to set in the sea, fulfilling my destiny & all the prophecies [sic]."
Check out Mouni Roy's Instagram photos:
Video Jockey Anusha Dandekar was the first one to comment on Mouni's photo and wrote: "Gorgeous." The next one to follow was one of Mouni's best friends, Mandira Bedi. She called her "Beautiful." A few months ago, Mouni and Mandira had gone on a trip together and social media was filled with pictures from their trip.
Mouni Roy's second picture attracted appreciation from her television co-stars Arjun Bijlani, Asha Negi and her best friend, Aashka Goradia. Mouni's second picture was captioned: "(Sun) Kissed Nose" and Arjun agreed to it. While Asha Negi asked, "Really" and Aashka wrote, "Maaaar Daalaaaaa [sic]"
Time and again Mouni Roy has called herself a "water baby" and these pictures are nothing proof of it. Decked in a white bikini, she was seen floating in the water. She captioned this video as: "Summers are best spent in the water [sic]."
And last, but not the least, Mouni Roy shows her excitement level.
Aren't these pictures beautiful?
