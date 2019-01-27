Mouni Roy and Mandira Bedi's exotic vacation diary will fill you with wanderlust

television

Mouni Roy is on a tour with her friends Mandira Bedi and her travel pictures are surely a sight to behold

Mouni Roy and Mandira Bedi shared these photos on their respective Instagram accounts.

Mouni Roy is currently on a travel spree with her friends, which also has actor-sports anchor Mandira Bedi and others. The duo has been sharing endless pictures from their iconic location. The photos from the scenic venues will definitely fill you with wanderlust. From Napoli to Rome, Mouni is truly living life queen size.

Mouni celebrated her brother Saket Sethi's birthday in Napoli, and couldn't believe herself that they were all together in a different continent. This is what she captioned the picture along with their photos, "Happiest birthday to my brother from last lifetime & this, one who tolerates my drama every single day living in a different continent. May you be blessed with life s biggest joys & never-ending bliss. It makes me cry to know you have got my back no matter what. may the joy you spread come back to you err’y single day. I love you @saketsethi P.S still can’t believe we are all here [sic]."

In her other post, she posed solo and penned her thoughts as her caption, "Dancing through the woods; crazy happy. A day in Napoli [sic]."

Here comes another set of pictures by Mouni. Dressed in a cheetah-print dress, long boots and an oversized black jacket, Mouni looked breathtakingly beautiful.

The Gold actor even shot as a Christian bride and shared the pictures with her fans. In the white gown and the long veil, she looked every bit of a princess.

Mouni travelled to the Feni mountain and shared some cool photos and videos from there. She also captioned it saying, "Contributing to the sculptural diorama of the #trevifountain with some Indian drama! This incredible journey from Napoli to Roma, this incredible life"

Mandira Bedi also shared some drool-worthy pictures and videos. In one of the videos, the fitness freak is seen doing a cartwheel and shared a hilarious caption on her uneven landing. She wrote: "When the history and architecture made me spin..also a bad cartwheel is better than no cartwheel [sic]"

Weren't all these pictures a visual delight?

