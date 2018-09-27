Photos: Mouni Roy enjoys luxurious vacation with BFFs Sanjeeda Sheikh and Aashka Goradia

television

Mouni Roy is currently in Istanbul celebrating her pre-birthday with best friends Aashka Goradia and Sanjeeda Sheikh

Mouni Roy with Sanjeeda Sheikh and Aashka Goradia. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/imouniroy

Mouni Roy's Instagram stories are a one stop for all the latest updates about her life. The actress was recently on a tour to Istanbul with her gang of girls – Sanjeeda Sheikh and Aashka Goradia. Mouni, who has made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's Gold was in Istanbul to bring in her birthday with her lovelies Sanjeeda and Aashka.

The actress left for Istanbul to ring in her birthday, which falls on September 28. Her entire girl gang has been on a photo-sharing spree.

Mouni posted a picture with her girl gang and captioned it as, "Keats, Shelly, Byron, Wordsworth, Blake, Poe ; NOT ! The usual suspects though !!!! Let the romance begin ??#romantics."

Talking about Mouni's professional life, she started her career with Ekta Kapoor's popular serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2007. But she gained popularity from dance reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and mythological TV serials like Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev.

Born on September 28, 1984, Mouni Roy did her schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya in Baburhat, Cooch Behar till class 12. She then went to Delhi to study mass communications, however, after she quit studies to come to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting. Mouni now is a successful TV and Bollywood actress, with Made In China and Romeo Akbar Walter.

