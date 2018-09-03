Mouni Roy spills the beans on playing a villain in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra

bollywood

Playing an antagonist in Brahmastra, Mouni roy on how she worked on her speed, agility for her first actioner

Mouni Roy training for Brahmastra with Kuldeep Shashi

That Ayan Mukerji meant business when he said Brahmastra will involve action was made evident when he roped Israeli movement coach Ido Portal - among the most celebrated names in movement culture across the globe - to train his cast. While lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spent a fair share of time learning from Portal earlier this year, mid-day has it that the film's antagonist, Mouni Roy, is leaving no stone unturned to give them tough competition.

Roy, who also learnt from Portal for a brief period, is set to pull off action sequences for reel for the first time. However, it is under the guidance of trainer Kuldeep Shashi that she has been undergoing intense prep for her part. A source close to the production tells mid-day, "As a villain, Mouni is expected to be lithe, agile and fast-footed. She has been training in free-running and gymnastics with Kuldeep since January, and has also been working on her flexibility." While Roy's portions won't involve martial arts, she will pull off hand-to-hand combat sequences, apart from high-octane gymnastic moves like free-wheeling spins, back flips and splits, says the source.

Confirming the news to mid-day, Roy reveals, "We didn't train in a particular form of martial arts, but in routines that can make us equipped to perform all kinds of action. I guess, you could label our training as one that makes me a Jack of all trades."

Playing the role of an antagonist early on in her career doesn't seem like a risk for Roy. "I have been acting for nine years [in television], so it's not that early. Also, I love stories. I like intriguing parts, so, if something excites me, I will do it."

