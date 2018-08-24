Picture perfect! Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's selfie from Brahmastra sets is super adorable

bollywood

In the picture, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen flashing his infectious smile while Alia Bhatt shows off her famous pout on the sets of their upcoming flick, 'Brahamastra' in Bulgaria

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor (Pic/Dharma's Official Instagram Account)

Bollywood's rumoured love birds, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are talk of the town off late. The two have also been dropping subtle hints about their relationship. On Thursday, Dharma's official Instagram handle shared a cute snap of Ranbir and Alia.

In the picture, Ranbir can be seen flashing his infectious smile while Alia shows off her famous pout on the sets of their upcoming flick, 'Brahamastra' in Bulgaria. The two look just perfect in one frame. Apart from spending time together, the couple has been bonding with each other's friends as well.

Recently, Alia was asked how she reacts to rumours about her personal life, especially when there is speculation that she might get married next year. This is what she said - "I don't react to rumours. Rumours are not meant to be reacted upon. As long as you aren't entering my bathroom, I am fine. If people are not talking about me, then maybe I am not relevant enough. So if people are talking about me, then I am something... But yes, honestly I am at a very good space personally and professionally, so no issues whatsoever."

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, 'Brahamastra' also star Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Tollywood star Nagarjuna. The flick will hit the big screens on August 15, 2019.

