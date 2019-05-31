Photos: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shoot for Brahmastra in Varanasi
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently shooting for their upcoming film, Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. As of now, the pair is filming inside Ramnagar Fort and Chet Singh Fort at Varanasi
Written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is a three-part fantasy film that stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Mouni Roy in lead roles. Reports suggest that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently in Varanasi shooting for the film.
Earlier this month, Ranbir and Alia completed their London schedule for the film. Now, the cast and crew of Brahmastra will apparently be filming inside Ramnagar Fort and Chet Singh Fort in Varanasi. A source close to the development told Bombay Times, "Cameras for Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy starrer film are set to roll at the end of this month in the city, preparations for which have already begun."
Pictures of Ranbir and Alia from the Varanasi forts have been doing the rounds on social media.
The source further added, "During their nearly 20-day schedule, the film will be mainly be canned in the Ramnagar Fort and parts of it inside Chet Singh Fort for security reasons. The sets of the film are already under preparation inside the Ramnagar fort. Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy are expected to shoot for the film in Varanasi (sic)."
In related news, the release of Ayan Mukerji's dream project Brahmastra has been postponed. The fantasy drama film, which was initially scheduled to release around Christmas this year, will now hit the big screens in summer 2020. Ayan announced the news on his Instagram account.
