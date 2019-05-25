Karisma Kapoor poses with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aadar and Armaan Jain, calls it a family

bollywood

Karisma Kapoor posted a pretty family picture where we can see brother Ranbir Kapoor, Aadar and Armaan Jain, and Alia Bhatt too, and captions it with 'family'

Aadar Jain, Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Armaan Jain/picture courtesy: Karisma Kapoor's Instagram account

Karisma Kapoor often keeps on sharing pictures with her family, friends and her two adorable kids - Kiaan and Samaira. The popular '90s actress posted a pretty family picture on Friday night, and it is all about love and bonding.

Karisma was seen posing with cousins Ranbir Kapoor, Aadar and Armaan Jain, and what came in as a surprise was Alia Bhatt was also part of this picture, which Lolo captioned as 'family'. The Raazi actress was seen posing with rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor, Armaan Jain and rest of the Kapoor clad. Karisma Kapoor captioned: "Cousins @therealarmaanjain @aadarjain #ranbir @aliaabhatt @anissamalhotra Missing bebo and saif @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @nandanitasha @nikhil_nanda #onlylove #family [sic]"

Karisma Kapoor is all set to get back to acting, and the actress is all set to make her digital debut. Karisma plays the character of Meira Sharma -- a small town mother trying to navigate through this jungle of 'Mumbai momzilaas' in Mentalhood.

"She is a mom, who has a blog where she shares her emotions. Even though she is old fashioned, she is today's woman," she said.

Also Read: Girls Day Out! Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita, Seema Khan's lavish lunch date

"I have been lucky enough to have such a wonderful career and I have done a variety of roles. This is something different for me...a different platform. I have been a radio jockey also. I like trying out different things," said the National Award winner, who had starred on a TV show titled "Karishma - The Miracles of Destiny" as well.

Directed by Karishma Kohli, "Mentalhood" will showcase the topsy-turvy ride of the various kinds of mothers that exist and how they manoeuvre their way through unreasonable expectations to raise their children.

Her children, Samaira and Kiaan, are also excited about her getting back to work.

Also Read: Karisma Kapoor: It was my choice not to do films for a while

Entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates