Sushmita Sen crowned Miss Universe again by beau Rohman Shawl and daughters

bollywood

Sushmita Sen completed 25 years since she was crowned as the Miss Universe. To make the occasion more special, her beau Rohman Shawl, mother, and daughters - Rene and Alisah gave her a sweet surprise

Sushmita Sen. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sushmitasen47

Sushmita Sen has achieved a great feat as she completes 25 years of ever since she was crowned as the Miss Universe. Her beau Rohman Shawl and daughters Renee and Alisah crowned the diva yet again as they celebrated her achievement. The actress, who is extremely active on social media shared a photograph of the cake decorated with a tiara. She captioned it: "What a journey! Thank you my Motherland India for giving me my proudest identity. The love, respect and adulation I have been showered with for 25 years is undoubtedly my life's greatest earning!"

"As we celebrate 25 years of making history of India winning Miss Universe for the first time...I want to remember and thank the people of my second home the Philippines," she wrote on her Instagram as she looked a tad bit emotional in the photos. She further thanked God and others involved in this victory, "Thank God for the privilege of having Won Miss Universe in their beautiful country, they continue to overwhelm me with their love & belonging to this day, even naming their children 'Sushmita' #mahalkitaphilippines My gratitude to Mr. Martin Brooks (then President of MU organisation) all the chaperones, travel managers, Ms. Barbara, resident manager Ms. Jane, for being such a FORCE of change, for teaching an 18year old me in 1994, the power of professionalism, Value for one's word, earning of reputation, commanding of respect & to always have a inclusive Global view Their teachings have helped me make many important decisions in the past 25yrs, thereby shaping the Woman I am today I remember with great love all 77 contestants who competed for Miss Universe 1994!!"

Sushmita also thanked the first runner up, "And, of course, the beyond gracious Miss Colombia Carolina Gomez who won first runner-up that year, and yet celebrated India's first victory as if it were her own."

Sushmita also uploaded a video of her cutting the cake along with her daughters and Rohman. She captioned it: "My kinda celebration....Had no idea of this beyond adorable surprise! All heart and some off-key singing. Thank you my Rooh Rohman Shawl, Maa... my angels Renee and Alisah for making the Miss Universe 1994, Silver Jubilee celebration, everything I could ever wish for [sic]"

Sushmita was crowned Miss Universe on May 21, 1991, in the Philippines. After winning the title at the age of 18, she made her foray into acting with the 1996 Bollywood film Dastak and later featured in movies like Sirf Tum, Biwi No. 1 and Main Hoon Na.

Also Read: Sushmita Sen clocks 25 years as India's first Miss Universe

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates