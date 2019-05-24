Sushmita Sen crowned Miss Universe again by beau Rohman Shawl and daughters
Sushmita Sen completed 25 years since she was crowned as the Miss Universe. To make the occasion more special, her beau Rohman Shawl, mother, and daughters - Rene and Alisah gave her a sweet surprise
Sushmita Sen has achieved a great feat as she completes 25 years of ever since she was crowned as the Miss Universe. Her beau Rohman Shawl and daughters Renee and Alisah crowned the diva yet again as they celebrated her achievement. The actress, who is extremely active on social media shared a photograph of the cake decorated with a tiara. She captioned it: "What a journey! Thank you my Motherland India for giving me my proudest identity. The love, respect and adulation I have been showered with for 25 years is undoubtedly my life's greatest earning!"
"As we celebrate 25 years of making history of India winning Miss Universe for the first time...I want to remember and thank the people of my second home the Philippines," she wrote on her Instagram as she looked a tad bit emotional in the photos. She further thanked God and others involved in this victory, "Thank God for the privilege of having Won Miss Universe in their beautiful country, they continue to overwhelm me with their love & belonging to this day, even naming their children 'Sushmita' #mahalkitaphilippines My gratitude to Mr. Martin Brooks (then President of MU organisation) all the chaperones, travel managers, Ms. Barbara, resident manager Ms. Jane, for being such a FORCE of change, for teaching an 18year old me in 1994, the power of professionalism, Value for one's word, earning of reputation, commanding of respect & to always have a inclusive Global view Their teachings have helped me make many important decisions in the past 25yrs, thereby shaping the Woman I am today I remember with great love all 77 contestants who competed for Miss Universe 1994!!"
Sushmita also thanked the first runner up, "And, of course, the beyond gracious Miss Colombia Carolina Gomez who won first runner-up that year, and yet celebrated India's first victory as if it were her own."
View this post on Instagram
âÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ»âÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂWhat a journey!!! Thank you my Motherland India, for giving me my proudest identity #INDIAN ðÂÂÂðÂ¤ÂðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ The love,respect & adulation I have been showered with for 25 years, is undoubtedly my life’s greatest earning!!ðÂÂÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂ¤Â As we celebrate 25years of making History, of India winning Miss Universe for the very first time...I want to remember & Thank the people of my second home #philippines ðÂÂÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂ I Thank God for the privilege of having Won Miss Universe in their beautiful country, they continue to overwhelm me with their love & belonging to this day, even naming their children ‘Sushmita’ ðÂÂÂâÂ¤ï¸Â#mahalkitaphilippines ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂMy gratitude to Mr. Martin Brooks (then President of MU organisation) all the chaperones, travel managers, Ms. Barbara, resident manager Ms. Jane, for being such a FORCE of change, for teaching an 18year old me in 1994, the power of professionalism, Value for one’s word, earning of reputation, commanding of respect & to always have a inclusive Global view ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂâÂ¤ï¸Â Their teachings have helped me make many important decisions in the past 25yrs, thereby shaping the Woman I am today ðÂÂÂðÂ¤Â I remember with great love all 77 contestants who competed for Miss Universe 1994!! And, of course, the beyond gracious Miss Colombia @carogomezfilm who won first runners up that year, and yet celebrated India’s first victory as if it were her own!!!ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂâÂ¤ï¸Â Thank you God, family, friends, my children & all of you, who have consistently inspired me to keep growing & be more of my authentic self!!! ðÂÂÂðÂ¤ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂ Your wishes came pouring in & have me overwhelmed, THANK YOU SOOOOOO MUCH!!! “May the Universe always conspire in your favour”ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂâÂ¤ï¸Â I love you guys, #yourstruly #43rdmissuniverse #indiasfirst #missuniverse1994 #india ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»âÂ¤ï¸Â #duggadugga
Sushmita also uploaded a video of her cutting the cake along with her daughters and Rohman. She captioned it: "My kinda celebration....Had no idea of this beyond adorable surprise! All heart and some off-key singing. Thank you my Rooh Rohman Shawl, Maa... my angels Renee and Alisah for making the Miss Universe 1994, Silver Jubilee celebration, everything I could ever wish for [sic]"
View this post on Instagram
My kinda celebration!!!ðÂÂÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ I had just landed from Dubai & was heading out to Goa in a few hours...had no idea of this beyond adorable surprise!!!ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂ¤Â All heart & some off key singing ðÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂâÂ¤ï¸Â Thank you my Rooh @rohmanshawl , Maa @pritam_shikhare , Teacher @nupur_shikhare & my Angels Renee & Alisah for making the #missuniverse1994 #silverjubilee celebration, EVERYTHING I could ever wish for!!!ðÂÂÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂI LOVE YOUðÂÂÂðÂ¤ÂðÂÂÂ#sharing #blessings #happiness #simplicity #poweroflove #gratitude #duggadugga #mmuuuaah ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»ðÂ¤ÂðÂÂÂ INDIA âÂ¤ï¸Â
Sushmita was crowned Miss Universe on May 21, 1991, in the Philippines. After winning the title at the age of 18, she made her foray into acting with the 1996 Bollywood film Dastak and later featured in movies like Sirf Tum, Biwi No. 1 and Main Hoon Na.
Also Read: Sushmita Sen clocks 25 years as India's first Miss Universe
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- India's Most Wanted Movie Review: Bit of an empty shell
- Cannes 2019: Best photos of 'queen' Kangana Ranaut
- 'Dimple Kapadia had never auditioned for Christopher Nolan's Tenet until now'
- PM Narendra Modi biopic Movie Review: Goodness that even Modi may not buy
- Malaika Arora is giving us major vacay goals with this picture!
- PM Narendra Modi or India's Most Wanted - Which movie will lead at the box office?
- India's Most Wanted Movie Review: Arjun Kapoor and squad own the film
- John Abraham to romance with Divya Khosla Kumar in Satyamev Jayate 2?
- Malaika Arora looks hot in camouflage satin maxi dress when spotted in Bandra
- Amrita Arora Ladak and Shakeel Ladak's dinner outing in Bandra
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Vivek Oberoi wants Rahul Gandhi to get inspired from PM Narendra Modi