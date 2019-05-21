Sushmita Sen clocks 25 years as India's first Miss Universe
Sushmita Sen who made India proud 25 years ago by becoming the first Indian woman ever to win the Miss Universe crown, took a trip down memory lane on social media on Tuesday
Actress Sushmita Sen, who made India proud 25 years ago by becoming the first Indian woman ever to win the Miss Universe crown, took a trip down memory lane on social media on Tuesday. Sushmita was crowned Miss Universe on May 21, 1991 in Philippines. She was showered with love and congratulatory wishes by fans and loved ones including her boyfriend Roman Shawl.
Roman posted a photograph of Sushmita's winning moment and captioned it: "Twenty five years of winning the universe."
May 21st 1994!!!!ð¤â¤ï¸ð®ð³ðð #25yrs #MissUniverse1994 #India â¤ï¸ https://t.co/TXXRZurhIQ— sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) May 20, 2019
Sushmita thanked her fans by re-posting their messages on social media.
Happy 25 yrs of India’s First Miss Universe!!!ð¤â¤ï¸ð®ð³ Thank you @Gahlaut11 ð #MissUniverse1994 #India â¤ï¸ https://t.co/e3KABXbAVP— sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) May 20, 2019
After winning the Miss Universe title at the age of 18, Sushmita made her foray into acting. She made her Bollywood debut with the 1996 film "Dastak" and later featured in movies like "Sirf Tum", "Biwi No. 1" and "Main Hoo Na".
Sushmita is also a single parent of two adopted daughters Renee and Alisah.
Talking about her journey as a star and mother, Sushmita had earlier told IANS: "It has its own difficulties to fight for who you are. It's not an easy job, but you keep doing it for 25 years and it becomes a habit. And you are just accepted after that."
