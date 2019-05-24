Salman Khan shares shirtless photo, Varun Dhawan goes gaga over it

bollywood

Salman Khan shared a shirtless photo of himself on social media and pitched for a clean India and fit India, thus promoting his film, Bharat. It was Varun Dhawan, who couldn't get enough of bhai's fit body and dropped a sweet comment

Salman Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/beingsalmankhan

After the declaration of the Lok Sabha 2019 results, the entire nation started pouring their congratulatory messages for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his "decisive victory." There were many Bollywood celebrities, who extended their heartiest congratulations to Narendra Modi, one of the stars being Salman Khan. "Many congratulations Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi on your decisive victory. We stand by you in building a stronger India," wrote the 53-year-old on social media.

After congratulating the PM, Salman Khan shared a picture of himself on his social media handles. After a long sabbatical, the actor shared a shirtless photo, where Salman is seen flaunting his absolutely fit body. Here's what he wrote, "Chilling and watching the news Swachch Bharat Fit Bharat [sic]"

View this post on Instagram Chilling and watching the news Swachch Bharat Fit Bharat A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) onMay 23, 2019 at 7:34am PDT

The photograph is sure to give the fans a dose of nostalgia of his "Oh oh jaane jana" song from Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. His status clearly states that he was following the Lok Sabha elections, 2019.

The shirtless photo post was flooded with comments from social media users. Actor Varun Dhawan commented: "Bhai just turned 18", while Salman's brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma commented: "Bhai is back". Remo D'souza, his Race 3 director wrote, "Khatarnaak sirrr:))) [sic]"

On the professional front, Salman Khan is busy promoting Bharat, and will start shooting for Dabangg 3, which will be followed by Inshallah, and Bigg Boss 13.

