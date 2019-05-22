Bigg Boss season 13 to have only celebrities and no commoners?

television

After Bigg Boss 12 failed to strike a chord with the viewers, the makers have now decided to change the format as well as the location

Salman Khan

Salman Khan's popular reality show Bigg Boss is one of the most followed shows on Indian television. The show changed its format last year, with its unique theme 'Vichitra jodis' by roping in commoner contestants. However, the season failed to strike a chord with the viewers.

Upset with the decreasing popularity of the show, it now looks like the makers of the show have decided to make some new changes for the next season. They have apparently decided to do away with the concept of commoners in the Bigg Boss house from the 13th season onwards.

"This decision has been taken after the debacle from last year, where the choices of the commoner participants were questioned blatantly", a source from the show told Bollywoodlife.com. According to the portal, television celebrities like Vivek Dahiya, Jay Bhanushali, and Mahhi Vij have been approached by the makers.

The 12th season of Bigg Boss had four pairs of commoners namely Shivashish Mishra and Sourabh Patel from Madhya Pradesh, Saba Khan and Somi Khan from Jaipur, Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh from Haryana and musicians Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani. They competed with known celebrities like Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakkar, S Sreesanth, Nehha Pendse, Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu for the coveted title. The season was won by Dipika Kakar while Sree Santh was the runner up of the show.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Luv Tyagi breaks ties with Hina Khan-Priyank Sharma; unfollows them on social media

Apart from contestants, the makers have also decided to change the location for shooting. The makers of the show are planning to shoot the upcoming season in a brand new location. While talking to entertainment portal Cine Speaks, director Omung Kumar said that the location is shifting from Lonavala to a new place.

The past 11 seasons were shot in Lonavala, a hill station in the Western Ghats some 80 km from here. Season five was shot in Karjat, Gujarat.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna Choudhary trolled for wearing short skirt

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates