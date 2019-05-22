Bigg Boss season 13 to have only celebrities and no commoners?
After Bigg Boss 12 failed to strike a chord with the viewers, the makers have now decided to change the format as well as the location
Salman Khan's popular reality show Bigg Boss is one of the most followed shows on Indian television. The show changed its format last year, with its unique theme 'Vichitra jodis' by roping in commoner contestants. However, the season failed to strike a chord with the viewers.
Upset with the decreasing popularity of the show, it now looks like the makers of the show have decided to make some new changes for the next season. They have apparently decided to do away with the concept of commoners in the Bigg Boss house from the 13th season onwards.
"This decision has been taken after the debacle from last year, where the choices of the commoner participants were questioned blatantly", a source from the show told Bollywoodlife.com. According to the portal, television celebrities like Vivek Dahiya, Jay Bhanushali, and Mahhi Vij have been approached by the makers.
The 12th season of Bigg Boss had four pairs of commoners namely Shivashish Mishra and Sourabh Patel from Madhya Pradesh, Saba Khan and Somi Khan from Jaipur, Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh from Haryana and musicians Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani. They competed with known celebrities like Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakkar, S Sreesanth, Nehha Pendse, Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu for the coveted title. The season was won by Dipika Kakar while Sree Santh was the runner up of the show.
Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Luv Tyagi breaks ties with Hina Khan-Priyank Sharma; unfollows them on social media
Apart from contestants, the makers have also decided to change the location for shooting. The makers of the show are planning to shoot the upcoming season in a brand new location. While talking to entertainment portal Cine Speaks, director Omung Kumar said that the location is shifting from Lonavala to a new place.
The past 11 seasons were shot in Lonavala, a hill station in the Western Ghats some 80 km from here. Season five was shot in Karjat, Gujarat.
Also Read: Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna Choudhary trolled for wearing short skirt
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- Suhana Khan: Shah Rukh Khan's daughter's transformation from cute to gorgeous
- Arbaaz Khan, Sohail-Seema, Arpita and others at Giorgia Andriani's birthday dinner in Bandra
- Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor brings out her inner charm in this stunning tuxedo
- Shah Rukh Khan's next with Netflix to be based on Indian politics?
- Rhea Kapoor on Sonam Kapoor's Cannes 2019 look: Wanted to add drama to a tuxedo
- Umesh Shukla's Modi: The Journey Of A Common Man is back on screen
- All you need to know about Sumeet Vyas' role in Rajkummar Rao's Made In China
- Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra is proud of Hina Khan's achievements
- Katrina Kaif on plans post Bharat: I want to start my production house
- Ajay Devgn shares a throwback photo with Tabu; the caption is hilarious
- Aamir Khan hosts party for mother-in-law's 75th birthday
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Suhana and Ananya are B-town's #bffs