Bigg Boss 11: Luv Tyagi breaks ties with Hina Khan-Priyank Sharma; unfollows them on social media

Luv Tyagi, Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma became friends during the reality show Bigg Boss 11. Reportedly, however, Luv has now broken ties with them citing personal reasons

Hina Khan had shared this picture with Luv Tyagi on her Instagram account

Luv Tyagi became friends with Television actors Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma on the show, Bigg Boss 11. Luv, Hina and Priyank became great friends during their stint inside the Bigg Boss house and remained inseparable till the end. Hina emerged as a tough competition but lost the winner's trophy to Shilpa Shinde, and was declared as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 11.

Even after Bigg Boss 11, Hina Khan, Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma stayed in touch, partied together and voted for each other. Hina made sure that whenever she was in Delhi, she would catch up with her friend, Luv. While in Mumbai, the trio has partied together whenever possible. However, it isn't the same anymore and Luv has unfollowed both of them on Instagram, which has left their fans guessing about the reason for this split.

According to timesofindia.com, Luv Tyagi hasn't revealed the reason but said, "It's personal and I don't want to talk about it right now. I can't tell you the reason behind this. I will speak when the time is right."

Talking about their professional stints, Hina Khan is currently seen in the television show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as its vamp, Komolika, which was earlier portrayed by Urvashi Dholakia in the original show. Priyank, on the other hand, makes appearances in music videos, television shows and reality shows.

Also, rumours are rife that Luv Tyagi will be seen in a music video.

