Inside Photos: Hina Khan celebrates birthday with Vikas Gupta, Priyank Sharma and others

bollywood

Hina Khan's beau Rocky Jaiswal hosted a grand midnight birthday bash for his ladylove, which was attended by Vikas Gupta, Priyank Sharma and others

Hina Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/realhinakhan

Former Bigg Boss' first runner-up and television actress Hina Khan celebrated her 30th birthday on October 2. Hina's beau Rocky Jaiswal hosted a grand midnight bash for his ladylove. As the clock struck 12, the diva brought in her birthday celebrations with friends and family in Mumbai. The bash was attended by Hina's friends, Vikas Gupta, Priyank Sharma, Benafsha Soonawala, Roshni Wadhwani, Rohan Mehra, Kanchi Singh and Malini Kapoor.

The photos surfaced on the social media are a proof of Hina having a gala time with her friends. In a video, Hina is seen dancing along on Sapna Chaudhary's hit number, 'Teri Aankhon Ka'.

Surprisingly, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde, who couldn't see eye to eye in the house, wished Hina with a lovely post. "Wishing a very happy birthday to the most gorgeous girl I know Hina Khan. I wish you remain the best style icon forever [sic]," wrote Shilpa.

Gosh this pictureðÂÂ¤£ thank you shilpa.. god bless https://t.co/D0r7s5WLV6 — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) October 2, 2018

Hina Khan's closest friend Vikas Gupta also wished her on social media with an adorable birthday post. "Happy Birthday Laliyaaa Hina Khan. May your life always be blessed and wish you keep getting love and happiness every day. You are unique. Stay Blessed Big Boss wali family. P S Rocky Jaiswal You are setting boyfriend goals so high [sic]," read the post.

Not just the Bigg Boss friends but actors from the television fraternity also took to their social media accounts to wish the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress. From Ravi Dubey to Kanchi Singh, a lot of them spoke highly of Hina.

Thank you darling https://t.co/IPobUKmOG1 — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) October 2, 2018

A big hug ðÂÂ¤ÂÂ https://t.co/ilnTwgzcwO — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) September 20, 2018

Hina, who was extremely touched by the surprise bash and wishes, shared a video on Instagram, where she is seen thanking her friends. In the video, she says, "Dear fans, thank you for your time and your love and positive energy. It really lifts my spirit and it means the world to me that I mean anything to you. I am speechless. I thank god and my parents for blessing me and then I thank you guys to make me what I am today. Gratitude you guys made it so special. Most of all I want to thank each one of you for your support not through the great times that we have shared but the worst times as well. Thank you for being through [sic]," read her post.

Also Read: Jewellery Theft Row: Hina Khan's Name Used For Publicity?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates