Hina Khan quits Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 midway

As per latest reports, Hina Khan's reprised version of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 will have to be replaced as she is leaving the show midway

Hina Khan shared this picture on her Instagram account.

Hina Khan, who reprised the act of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is leaving the show midway. The actress reportedly says that she had to take this step because of prior commitments. Although Hina Khan's appearance on the show had reduced, a report in Tellychakkar states that she is quitting the show. However, earlier when the rumour of the actress quitting the show had been doing rounds, Hina Khan squashed the news saying that she is very much a part of this show and is on a small break.

The entertainment portal further states that this has led the makers of the show to contemplate replacing her. Several names popped up to play the iconic character of Komolika, originally essayed by Urvashi Dholakia. However, according to the entertainment news website, Aalisha Panwar has been zeroed down on to step in the boots of Hina Khan as Komolika. Aalisha Panwar is currently seen in the show, Ishq Mein Marjawan alongside Arjun Bijlani.

Khan became a popular household name as Akshara in the now-ended TV series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Earlier, Hina Khan was quoted as saying that she was being referred to as Komolika. "After Yeh Rishta wrapped up, it took two years for the audience to stop referring to me as Akshara. Now, they call me Komolika. Frankly, I want people to know me as Hina Khan, and not by my character's names."

She was also part of Bigg Boss 11, in which she was a runner-up. Her projects in 2019 include two films, Lines and Soulmate, and she might walk the Cannes red carpet this year to promote her film Lines. It's reported that she also has some international projects in her kitty.

