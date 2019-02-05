Hina Khan, aka Komolika, to take a break from Kasautii Zindagii Kay

television

Hina Khan might not return post-March to the Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot due to prior film commitments

Hina Khan

Hina Khan says she won't be returning to Kasautii Zindagii Kay after March to reprise her role of Komolika. The second season of the hit TV show also stars Erica Fernandes, who plays Prerna, and Parth Samthaan, who plays Anurag, and the show has been received to positive reviews. Khan, however, has said that she will be taking a break from the show post-March 2019 due to prior commitment to films.

Khan has assured her fans that while she isn't quitting Kasautii she will be taking a break of 5-6 months from the show. She added that she has taken up an offer for a movie, but will be back on the show whenever her character Komolika is required. In an interview with mid-day, Hina had said that Ekta Kapoor wanted to cast her in a negative role, as she was bored of seeing Khan as the good bahu. She added that Komolika was one of Ekta's favourite characters.

Besides Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Khan became popular as Akshara in the now-ended TV series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Earlier, Hina Khan was quoted as saying that she was being referred to as Komolika. "After Yeh Rishta wrapped up, it took two years for the audience to stop referring to me as Akshara. Now, they call me Komolika. Frankly, I want people to know me as Hina Khan, and not by my character's names."

She was also part of Bigg Boss 11, in which she was a runner-up. Her projects in 2019 include two films, Lines and Soulmate, and she might walk the Cannes red carpet this year to promote her film Lines. It's reported that she also has some international projects in her kitty.

