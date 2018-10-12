Kasautii Zindagii Kay Reboot: First look of Hina Khan as vamp Komolika

television

Hina Khan essays the fiery and temperamental character of Komolika, which was originally played by Urvashi Dholakia

Hina Khan

On Thursday, television actress Hina Khan began shooting for the reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. After much hullabaloo around 'who will play the show's antagonist', it's out in the open that it's none other than Hina Khan. She essays the fiery and temperamental character of Komolika, which was originally played by Urvashi Dholakia. Hina took to her Instagram story and shared a selfie with the caption which read, "Journey starts today (sic)."

There was immense hysteria created around original Komolika, Urvashi Dholakia's introductory scene, which took an entire episode. It stands the same for the reboot version. While Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is going on air since the past two weeks, it was merely a few days ago that Komolika's entry scene began. It was only Hina Khan's back that was shown on the show and left the viewers curious. The actress' face is yet kept under wraps.

This is what the viewers have been introduced to:

Ekta Kapoor, the woman behind this love-saga, took to her Instagram account and wrote, "A final bye before we bring the new ... to the vamp extraordinaire! @urvashidholakia9 that swaaag will b missed!!! Naykaa ( means nakhra in Bengali) [sic]."

Also Read: Hina Khan To Play Antagonist Komolika In Kasautii Zindagii Kay Reboot?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates