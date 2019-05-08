Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna Choudhary trolled for wearing short skirt

regional-cinema

Former Bigg Boss 11 contestant and Haryanvi singer-dancer, Sapna Choudhary had to face the brunt of the trolls on social media

Sapna Choudhary. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/itssapnachoudhary

It was a field day for the trolls when Sapna Choudhary shared a picture of herself in a short skirt and top. The Haryanvi singer-dancer had to face the brunt of the trolls. Sapna shared a photo of herself and wrote: "style is a way to say who you are without having to speak #workholic #positivevibes #desiqueen #success #family #loveyourself #relaxing [sic]"

However, there were some, who were irked by this look and started commenting on the picture. A user wrote, "Shout dress pr aa hi gye aap bi [sic]" (Even you resorted to short dress). Another user wrote, "Chori kuch jayda hi bigad gai se [sic]" (The girl is getting spoilt).

Also Read: 'Bigg Boss 11': When Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde taught Sapna Choudhary how to use a condom

There were also some loyal fans of the artist, who supported her and said that clothes do not describe her. They even said that until now, she was the heart and soul of Haryana, and just because she's worn shorts, people are doubting her capability.

Sapna Choudhary is often seen wearing salwar-kameez and her transition to western outfits has left a certain section of her fans fuming. However, this won't stop the former Bigg Boss 11 contestant.

Recently, Sapna collaborated with singing scion Daler Mehndi for a music video and is all geared up for her debut film, titled Dosti Ke Side Effects.

Also Read: Sapna Choudhary makes another statement with a new single

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates