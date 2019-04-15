Sapa Choudhary makes another statement with a new single

television

This time she is dressed up as a college student and giving guys a piece of her mind. She sure knows how to grab atten-tion

Sapna Choudhary

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary created a stir recently with both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party welcoming her into their fold.

The singer-actor, best known for dancing to raunchy Haryanvi numbers, is yet again attracting attention with her new track, Beta Ye Tumse Na Ho Paayega. Netizens have always seen her in skimpy outfits in her videos.

Sapna also shared the first look on her Instagram account and captioned it: "Hey guys #BetaTumseNaHoPayega - A brand new single will jazz up your mood So have fun.. #DesiQueen #RajuPunjabi #instagramers #musicvideo [soc]"

Check out the song right away:

