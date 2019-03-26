Not joining any party, says Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna Choudhary

national

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna Choudhary reacts in anger to both the BJP and Congress claiming to have welcomed her into their parties

Sapna Choudhary

There was high drama on Monday over dancer-actor Sapna Choudhary being welcomed by both the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) into their fold. However, the Bigg Boss 11 contestant, best known for dancing to Haryanvi numbers, denied the developments outright.

The hot-stepper said she had become rattled after Uttar Pradesh's BJP MLA Surendra Singh passed some disparaging sexist remarks alluding that "she and Sonia Gandhi have the same culture and she [Sapna] should marry Rahul Gandhi".

Choudhary said, "I am neither contesting any election nor joining any party. No, no, no," she emphasised. She wondered how visiting someone could grab national headlines and lead to a controversy, "I have not denied going to Raj Babbar's house; I only said I did not meet him."

On Saturday, Babbar, the Uttar Pradesh Congress chief, shared a photograph of Choudhary with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and welcomed her to the party. A day later, the dancer denied that she had joined Congress. "When I have not set my foot on anything, how can people say I took a U-turn? I am a straightforward person. I only want to concentrate on my work."

Choudhary added that she had visited the Congress office last year, "but I had not claimed that I was joining the party. I am not interested in being part of any political outfit. I am busy with my dance shows and acting commitments."

As soon as news about her joining the Congress and being a probable candidate to take on BJP's Hema Malini in Mathura did the rounds, so did a photograph of hers with BJP leader and actor Manoj Tiwari. Choudhary said, "I really can't fathom what is going on. Manoj Tiwari is a good pal. We are both artistes. We often catch up over dinner either at his place or at mine."

Who is Sapna?

Sapna Choudhary last featured in the film Dosti Ke Side Effectss and proved to be a damp squib. She has done item numbers like Hatt Ja Tau in the movie Veerey Ki Wedding, and Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary in Nanu Ki Jaanu. Choudhary became an overnight sensation after her performance in the Haryanvi song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, which was among the 25 most-watched videos in India. In 2016, she was sued for performing a song with casteist references. She had even allegedly tried to commit suicide following what she termed a hate campaign against her.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Sapna Choudhary, the Anarkali of Haryana had a tragic past

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates