Bigg Boss 12 contestants: Dipika Kakkar, Karanvir Bohra among house-mates

Bigg Boss 12 contestants: A mix of celebrities and commoners make way to the Bigg Boss house again

Salman Khan

Fans of reality TV show Bigg Boss 12 are set to see an increase in the number of commoners in the show's 12th season, that kicks off today. In an interaction with mid-day, host Salman Khan had stated that those who believe they've nabbed the trick of making it to the top, are usually the first to be disappointed.

"I have seen a lady who has achieved so much in life — even attained peace — break down and cry within two weeks [of staying in the house]. No one can be prepared for this game. I still haven't understood how it works," Khan had said. The beach-themed edition will see a special band — comprising Pranav Bharadwaj, Joy Bose, Geetanjali More, Silman Marak, Brian Pereira and Chris Gavvan —being roped in to compose its theme music.

While a bunch of commoners will be part of the show, here are the celebrities stepping into the house this year:

Karanvir Bohra: Apart from shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin 2, TV star Bohra has also been seen in films like Kismat Konnection.

Dipika Kakkar: Known for her act in Sasural Simar Ka, Dipika Kakkar tied the knot to co-star Shoaib Ibrahim last year. Talking about entering the house, she says, "I dread being away from Shoaib for long."

Nehha Pendse: A celebrated name in the South Indian film industry, Pendse was applauded for her TV show, May I Come In Madam.

Srishty Rode: Rode made her TV debut in 2010 with Yeh Ishq Haaye. She went on to do shows like Punar Vivah 2.

S Sreesanth: The former cricketer was earlier seen in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The man is known for losing his temper easily, making him an ideal pick for this controversial show.

Anup Jalota: The only senior citizen in the house, singer and composer Anup Jalota, 65, will entertain viewers with his music, we hope.

Jasleen Matharu: Matharu started learning classical and Western music at the age of 11. She has performed with Mika Singh's troupe for over three years.

Pairs of commoner entering the house:

. Madhya Pradesh-based Shivashish Mishra and Sourabh Patel come from different walks of life. While one is a farmer, the other is a businessman.

. Sisters Saba Khan and Somi Khan hail from Jaipur and are aspiring YouTube artistes.

. Hailing from Haryana, Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh are keepers of the law. While one is a lawyer, the other belongs to the police academy.

. Deepak Thakur and Urvashi Vani have a background in music. Thakur has crooned a song for Anurag Kashyap's Gangs Of Wasseypur.

