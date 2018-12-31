Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim on winning Bigg Boss 12: I cannot put it in words

television

Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim makes headlines by winning an adrenaline-fuelled grand finale of Bigg Boss season 12

Salman Khan announces Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim as winner.

'Victory belongs to those who persevere', and nothing tests your patience more than staying away from your near and dear ones for a period of 105 days at a stretch. After enthralling the viewers for more than 3 months, COLORS' marquee property, Bigg Boss draws the curtain to yet another entertaining season as it announced Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim as the winner of the 12th edition. In a nerve-racking finish the five finalists of the season - Romil Chaudhury, Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim, Karanvir Bohra, Deepak Thakur and Sree Santh withstood all obstacles and proving themselves as the true champions of this season.



Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim with her Bigg Boss 12 trophy

The Grand Finale that left the viewers on the edge of their seats, saw Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim shed tears of joy as she kissed the trophy and united with her loved ones. After three months of living under the constant glare of more than 80 cameras, host Salman Khan's advisement and enduring all tasks and tribulations Bigg Boss saw the winner walk away with a reward of Rs 30 lakh and the coveted trophy. Sree Santh and Deepak Thakur were the first and second runners-up respectively.

Having won million hearts as a television bahu, Dipika's journey in Bigg Boss wasn't a smooth one. During her stay in the house, she always stood for what she believed is right and surpassed her co-contestants with her confidence and perseverance. In only a few weeks' time, she found a confidante in Sreesanth and they became inseparable from there on. While Dipika fought her own battles, she also stood by Sreesanth through thick and thin. Having performed every task with utmost determination, she played the game with dignity. Even after receiving much criticism for her dominant nature, her constant banters with Surbhi and playful conversations with Sreesanth were the highlights of the season.



Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim at the Bigg Boss grand finale with other contestants

Commenting on her victory, Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim said, "The feeling that follows after being declared the winner of Bigg Boss is something that I cannot put into words. Tackling the various situations that I have experienced inside the Bigg Boss house has given me a lot more confidence to go back and continue being who I am. I was true to myself and worked hard to achieve that. Today, as I hold the Bigg Boss trophy, I cannot help but recollect every single day that I have spent inside the house – every task, every circumstance. There is a lot that I am taking back home with me that I have learnt while being a part of this amazing journey of Bigg Boss 12."

Bigg Boss 12 Grand finale ended with an extraordinary entertainer featuring wide array of performances celebrating the season. Megastar Salman Khan grooved along with the top 5 contestants Romil Chaudhury, Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim, Deepak Thakur, Sree Santh and Karanvir Bohra. Adding action to the finale night was the famous filmmaker and Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty along with daredevils Ridhima Pandit, Aditya Narayan and Jasmine Bhasin. The top 3 contestants Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim, Sree Santh, Deepak Thakur also performed with Ridhima Pandit, Aditya Narayan and Jasmine Bhasin. While the love-struck contestants, Deepak and Somi swayed through some popular love songs, the Bahiya – Bhabi duo, Sreesanth and Dipika reminiscenced their journey in the house through a dance drama on the songs 'Yeh Ladka Hain Deewana' and 'Tu Jo Mila'. Comedy queen Bharti Singh created ripples of laughter with her performance inside the house. Amongst all the fun, the audience were also introduced to the new members of the COLORS' family i.e Raghu and Dhanak from Gathbandhan and Kesari and Hanumant Singh from Kesari Nandan. Being the most celebrated and awaited reality show, Bigg Boss will continue the legacy of delivering unmatched drama and action in seasons to come!

