'Gunday' Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor's bromance is unmissable, see photos

Ranveer Singh came in at the screening of Arjun Kapoor's film, India's Most Wanted. Their camaraderie was unmissable, and it also involved Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar into it

Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Ali Abbas Zafar. All Pictures: Yogen Shah

It was a reunion of sorts for buddies Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor at the latter's movie screening. Arjun Kapoor, whose India's Most Wanted hit the theatres on Friday, May 24, 2019, held a special screening on Thursday night for his near and dear ones. Ranveer Singh was one of the guests to watch his friend's film. Their camaraderie is to watch out for! Inarguably, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor's chemistry can give tough competition to other actors and actresses paired together.

Upon meeting each other, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor greeted each other like long lost buddies. Take a look at their antics captured by our shutterbugs:

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor did a film, Gunday, together, and ever since then, their bromance has been at its peak. Both of them address each other as "Baba". They are called as #RanJan on social media. In between, due to work, the two couldn't catch up with each other, and when Ranveer was asked about it during his #AskSimmba session, he said, "even i miss him a lot. baba's become too busy for me [sic]" The user had put forth his wish of seeing the duo together in a film.

From dancing together at a wedding, to laughing at chat shows, the two actors have shared a brotherly bond with each other even before their Bollywood debuts. At the screening, the duo even dragged in Bharat's director, Ali Abbas Zafar. They made a hero-like entry with the three wrapping their arms around each other's shoulders. Another picture had Ranveer and Arjun squeezing Zafar while kissing his cheeks.

On the professional front, Ranveer is looking forward to former Indian Cricket team's captain, Kapil Dev's biopic and Karan Johar's Takht. Talking about Arjun Kapoor, after India's Most Wanted, he will resume shooting for Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat. Apart from this, he also has Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Parineeti Chopra.

