Ranveer Singh on working with Arjun Kapoor again: Baba's become too busy for me

During an #AskSimmba chat session on Twitter on Saturday, a fan told Ranveer that he was missing #RanJun and asked him when will he share screen space with Arjun Kapoor

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor

Seems like Ranveer Singh is missing his 'Baba' Arjun Kapoor and his recent Twitter post is proof of the same. During an #AskSimmba chat session on Twitter on Saturday, a fan told Ranveer that he was missing #RanJun and asked him when will he share screen space with Arjun Kapoor. The 'Dil Dhadakne Do' star replied, 'even i miss him a lot. baba's become too busy for me.'

He also cleared that Arjun is focusing on his upcoming release 'Panipat' saying 'he is gonna kill it' with his performance in the movie. From dancing together at a wedding, to laughing at chat shows, the two actors have shared a brotherly bond with each other even before their Bollywood debuts. They also sparked off their bromance on-screen with the 2014 film 'Gunday' and have got closer over the years.

Interestingly, Ranveer is also the maternal second cousin of actress Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. On the work front, Ranveer Singh is all geared up for his upcoming movie 'Simmba' which also stars Sara Ali Khan while Arjun will be next seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar's 'Panipat'.

