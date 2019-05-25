Girls Day Out! Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita, Seema Khan's lavish lunch date

bollywood

Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Anu Dewan, Maheep Kapoor, Amrita Arora Ladak and Seema Khan had a fun afternoon on Friday, as they stepped out for lunch together

Malaika Arora with her girl gang. Picture Courtesy: Malaika's Instagram account.

Malaika Arora, who has taken the fitness a notch higher with her chiselled physique and oh-so-perfect body, is regularly spotted by the paparazzi either working outing or just strolling the streets of Mumbai. The Chaiyya Chaiyya lady is also often snapped painting the town red with her girl-gang.

On Friday afternoon, Malaika and her girlies kick-started their weekend a tad sooner. The ladies went on a lunch date together and had a gala time filled with giggles and laughter in the city. Amrita Arora Ladak, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor, Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan, socialite Anu Dewan were in Malaika Arora's company.

Take a look at some of the other pictures also, which were shared by Malaika on her Instagram story.



Malaika Arora shared the pictures of Delnaz Daruwala on her Instagram story.



Malaika Arora with her girl gang. The right picture is from her recent trip to the Maldives.

Malaika Arora ruled the headlines with her Maldives vacation, and the actress also shared a throwback picture with the caption: "Take me back #throwbackthursday [sic]." The 43-year-old's vacay pictures are all sorts of amazing. Needless to say, Malaika looks smoking hot in her bikini as she rides a jet ski in the middle of the ocean.

View this post on Instagram Take me back #throwbackthursday A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) onMay 23, 2019 at 12:32am PDT

Malaika Arora is a fitness icon and advocates yoga, pilates and other forms of workouts regularly.

Recently, there were also rumours of Malaika and Arjun getting married, and talking about it, Arjun Kapoor said in an interview that he would not want to get married when he is bald! "Usually, men lose hair after getting married and not before (laughs). To put things in perspective, as an actor, why would I want to get married when I am sporting a bald look? There would be pictures of it everywhere! On a serious note, I am not getting married. I have not hidden anything from anyone and I think my personal life deserves respect and dignity for that," said the Ishaqzaade actor.

