See photos: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput's fun vacay with kids Misha and Zain

Giving a glimpse of their holiday, Mira Rajput shared on Instagram some pictures from her family vacay. In one of the photos, Shahid and Mira can be seen cycling with Misha on her back, surrounded by lush green trees

Mira Rajput Kapoor; Mira with daughter Misha. Pics/instagram.com/mira.kapoor

Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited next film, Kabir Singh. The film, based on the popular Telugu movie Arjun Reddy, follows the life of a brilliant surgeon, who becomes an alcoholic and sets off on a self-destructive path after the love of his life is forced to marry another man. While the film is all set to hit theatres on June 21, Shahid seems to be enjoying a vacation with his family.

Shahid and Mira Kapoor are having the time of their lives with kids Misha and Zain on the picturesque island of Phuket. Giving a glimpse into their holiday, Mira Rajput shared on Instagram some pictures from her family vacay. In one of the photos, Shahid and Mira can be seen cycling with Misha riding pillion behind Mira, surrounded by lush green trees.

"Monkey on my back," Mira captioned the picture.

In addition to this cute family activity, Mira and Misha are twinning on their vacay. And twinning can't get better than when done with your daughter, and Mira has proved it. The mother and daughter donned a blue and white striped dress on their holiday.

While the three had an exotic 'floating breakfast', Mira gave a sneak peek into the delectable basket. She also shared another photo where she can be seen relaxing on the beach.

Mira Rajput seems to be really having a grand time on her holiday. She's been relaxing, swimming and sleeping, as she put in her caption.

In other news, Shahid Kapoor recently unveiled his wax figurine at the Madame Tussauds in Singapore. His upcoming film, Kabir Singh, is being directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. The film will hit the silver screens on June 21.

