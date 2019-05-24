Kabir Singh Bekhayali song: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's track resonates heartbreak

music

The makers of Kabir Singh released the much-awaited song, Bekhayali on Friday. The song, picturised on Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani is sure to touch your soul

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in a still from the song, Bekhayali. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's track, Bekhayali from their film, Kabir Singh has finally been released. The song was one of the most-anticipated ones from the film's album. The song is about Shahid Kapoor rekindling the flames of romance, love and passion. Bekhayali is all about resonating with the "sound of love", "heartbreak", and "agony", as shared by the makers of Kabir Singh on their Twitter account.

Take a look at the song here:

Shahid Kapoor also took to his Instagram account to share the song and wrote: "You had asked for it and here we are! #Bekhayali out now! #KabirSingh [sic]"

The song has been crooned by Sachet Tandon, penned by Irshad Kamil and its music is directed by Sachet-Parampara. Even before the release of Bekhayali, the viewers went berserk with a few lines being played in the trailer's background, and went on to create their own versions of their song on social media.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Shahid and Kiara's chemistry has intrigued the audience for more. While Shahid plays a self-destructive personality, his performance has been widely applauded in the trailer.

Kabir Singh, a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. The Film releases on June 21, 2019.

