Kabir Singh Bekhayali song: Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's love track is a hit before its release
Ever since Kabir Singh's trailer starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani has been launched, fans have gone gaga over the Bekhayali song played in the background
Never has been a case where the song has become this popular even before its release. Ever since Kabir Singh's trailer starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani has been launched, fans have gone gaga over the Bekhayali song played in the background. Such is the intrigue that netizens have started making covers even before the release. Social media has been afloat with various versions ranging from guitar to duet, they all have different reasons to make their own covers and show love towards the song.
Judging the response it has been receiving, we bet, it's going to be the song to look out for. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release and surely it will be a chartbuster hit. Below are the covers sung by netizens as a sweet gesture of love:
Ever since I saw this trailer of KABIR SINGH , this song which was played in the backdrop has been viral in my head .. Trailer is amazing, so is this song which has been sung brilliantly by @sachettandonofficial & composed by @sachetparamparaofficial @thakurparampara The song is yet to release but I couldn’t wait .. have played and sung as a #trailerversion ... #Bekhayali #kabirsingh #mithoon #shahidkapoor #kiaraadvani #sachetparampara Hope you all will like this song ð Do watch the trailer of Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor & Kiara Advani.. @shahidkapoor @kiaraaliaadvani @sachettandonofficial @sachetparamparaofficial
Couldn't control myself from covering this track from "KABIR SINGH". Can't wait for the full version. (Please ignore minor mistakes) ð Tag your loved ones below:) @shahidkapoor @kiaraaliaadvani #kabirsingh #bekhayali #shahidkapoor #kiaraadvani #indiansingers #youtubers #tseries
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Shahid and Kiara's chemistry has intrigued the audience for more. While Shahid plays a self-destructive personality, his performance has been widely applauded in the trailer. The song is sung by Sachet Tandon.
Kabir Singh, a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. The Film releases on June 21, 2019.
