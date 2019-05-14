Kabir Singh trailer: Shahid Kapoor's dialogues become fodder for hilarious memes

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh trailer is being lauded on social media. The dialogues and scenes of the movie from the trailer, however, have turned into funny memes on Twitter

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in a still from Kabir Singh's trailer. Picture Courtesy: YouTube.

Shahid Kapoor is on an extreme high with his film Kabir Singh's trailer receiving applaud and appreciation from almost every quarter. So much so that the actor's dialogues from the movie have turned into hilarious memes and Twitter just can't keep calm.

The film features Shahid Kapoor as a surgeon, a jilted lover and someone with tremendous anger management issues. Kiara Advani plays the character of Preeti, Shahid's love interest in the film. Their chemistry literally sparks a fire onscreen, and their pairing has also been loved by the audience.

Kabir Singh is the remake of the Telugu film, Arjun Reddy, and Shahid Kapoor has left no stone unturned to portray his character in this movie. From the angry man to being an obsessive lover, and later a jilted lover who takes the path of self-destruction, this film is to watch out for.

The film's dialogues are definitely the icing on this cake (read film).

Take a look at some of the best memes online:

When you're sleeping comfortably on a summer morning and your kaam wali Bai turns off the fan#KabirSinghTrailer pic.twitter.com/t7Pix1EU4H

— Jagpreet Singh (@Jagpreet1484) May 14, 2019

*When my Father asks my marks and i keep on telling him tha marks of students who failed*

He :-#KabirSinghTrailer pic.twitter.com/VfwybmvRxj — à¤Â à¤®it à¤¦à¤¿vedi (@desiladka3) May 14, 2019

#KabirSinghTrailer

Boss - arrye bhai PPT ready h kya..?

Me - sir wo.. Sir main.. Sir.. Sir

Boss - pic.twitter.com/26qPMmzZz4 — The funny drug dealer (@funnydrugs) May 14, 2019

Pic 1 : Engineers Without Job

Pic 2 : Engineers After Getting Job#KabirSinghTrailer pic.twitter.com/WtChrKLmsM — Mrkingrichi ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@Srcastic_boyy) May 14, 2019

Ranbir kapoor:-I am the best.

Ranveer Singh:-No, i am the best.

Shahid Kapoor:-Ohk kids hold

my cigarette.

#KabirSinghTrailer — Saurabh Singh (@100rabhsingh781) May 13, 2019

Vijay Devarakonda essayed the character of this obsessed lover in the original Arjun Reddy and took to his Twitter handle to appreciate Shahid Kapoor for his character's portrayal, and wished luck to Kiara Advani.

Kabir Singh is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde. The Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer hits the screens on June 21, 2019.

