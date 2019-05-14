Pooja Gor on Newborn Mother: Actors rarely come across such intense subjects

television

One of TV's most loved bahus, Pratigya actor Pooja Gor on what prompted her to tackle the unconventional topic of postpartum depression in her next - Newborn Mother

Pooja Gor

It's difficult to dissociate Pooja Gor from her Pratigya act in Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya. But in a departure from her good bahu act, the actor — who has been dabbling in the digital space for a while — is seen as a young mother struggling with postpartum depression in the short film, Newborn Mother. Her latest endeavour, Gor says, is an attempt to spread awareness about a condition that plagues most women.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

What is your short film about?

Newborn Mother deals with post-partum depression. The arrival of a baby is always celebrated, but most people are ignorant about the condition that many new mothers face. It is a stressful situation, especially when you are unaware of how to negotiate it. The film doesn't focus on a cure, but depicts the mother's mental state and how the husband helps her get out of it. He takes on all the pressure that a new mother faces, to make sure that his wife is okay.

Actors usually shy away from playing mothers on screen. What convinced you to come on board?

I had shared screen space with Swati Semwal [director] on V The Serial. Post that, I had done a short film Kirdaar, which was directed by her. The topics that she picks are fascinating. When she sent me the script of this film, initially, I didn't get around to reading it. Then I met Karan Wahi at a common friend's party, who told me that he is planning to take the film up and asked for my opinion. So, I read the entire script amidst the hullabaloo of the party [laughs]. It had an impact on me; it transported me to a hollow zone. As an actor, one rarely comes across such intense subjects.

Wahi and you are good friends. Does it get awkward to romance him on screen?

Wahi is my buddy. Since we hadn't worked together before, romancing each other was a concern initially. But at the end of the day, we are professionals; the moment we

got into our characters, our equation changed.

After playing Pratigya for four years, do you miss essaying a bahu?

No. I had played that part to the hilt and extracted everything I could from the character.

Daily soaps and web series target different audiences. Did popularity differ post your television stint?

Pratigya has a recall value and people still address me by that name. That will never go away. But ever since I started doing web shows with SIT [Shitty Ideas Trending], I resonate with a different audience demographic.

So, is it safe to assume that you no longer get marriage proposals from aunties?

[Laughs] I still get proposals, only now they are from men who want to get married to someone like my character in SIT shows.

