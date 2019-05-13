Shah Rukh Khan on David Letterman's show! Yes, you read that right

television

After retiring from hosting late-night talk shows, David Letterman has been hosting global celebrities on the digital platform. Shah Rukh Khan will appear as a guest on Letterman's Netflix talk show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction

Shah Rukh Khan and David Letterman

Shah Rukh Khan is slated to appear as a guest on the Netflix talk show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. After retiring from hosting late-night talk shows, Letterman has been hosting global celebrities on the digital platform. SRK is slated to shoot for the show in New York on May 16 in front of a live audience.

Interestingly, King Khan's first web production, Bard Of Blood, based on Bilal Siddiqi's novel, drops on Netflix soon. Sources say it will also double up as a platform to promote the show, which stars Emraan Hashmi.

Being the only Indian to feature on the show, fans of the star are constantly posting about the news on social media and we figured there was something big in waiting.

However, there have been no comments on the news so far from Shah Rukh himself to confirm the air set by his fans. Well, if this is true then we are surely excited to see the two come together.

For the unversed, the host, David Letterman is an American television host, comedian, writer, and producer who has hosted late night television talk shows for 33 years in his career. The first season of the very successful show hosted by David Letterman saw him interviewing biggies such as Barack Obama, George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai and Jerry Seinfeld, which will see the global icon, Shah Rukh Khan as a guest on the esteemed list.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan's last film Zero, which released in December 2018, flopped at the Box Office. Khan was supposed to sign his next project in the month of June 2019. However, the 53-year-old says that he won't do it even then. "I said somewhere that I might decide in June about my next project. But I won't even do it in June, I will only do a film when I feel like doing it from my heart. I only act when it comes from my heart, but this time I don't feel like doing it. A lot of people are telling me stories, I've heard 15-20 stories, I liked 2-3 of them. But I haven't decided yet which film to do. Because the moment I take a decision, I will have to start working on films. I will completely be engrossed in it," said King Khan.

