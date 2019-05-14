Cannes 2019: Hina Khan shares her dream-come-true pictures

television

Hina Khan, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant and popular television actress making her Cannes debut is doing rounds on the internet for quite some time now. Finally, the actress shared her dream-come-true pictures as soon as she reached Paris

Hina Khan/picture courtesy: Hina Khan's Instagram

Hina Khan is all set to make her Cannes debut, and the actress is going to walk the red carpet in style just like any other B-town actress. Walking the red carpet for the Cannes Festival is every actors' dream, and this television star is living it to the fullest. Hina Khan will not only walk the red carpet but also be a speaker at the 72nd edition of the festival, which will run from May 14 to May 25.

According to a source, Hina Khan wrapped up her Kasautii Zindagii Kay schedule on Sunday, May 12 and fly to Cannes on the same day. Her airport pictures did rounds on social media and created headlines for all the right reasons.

Hina Khan shared a few glimpses of her journey and captioned it: "#JustBe...Restoring my energy.. Before it begins [sic]"

Hina Khan has been invited to be a part of a panel organised by the India Pavilion. The actress will be joining Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Prasoon Joshi, who will also be speaking at the festival on May 17.

"It's a huge honour. I have been following the Cannes Film Festival as a fan for years. Not only because of the red carpet but more so because Cannes is the ground for some of the most path-breaking international content," Hina said in a media interaction.

"Makers from across the world come and present their work and you have some of the best of creative minds meeting all in one place. I am grateful to have the opportunity to not only be present amongst the best of creative minds but also to be sharing my thoughts on cinema, my upcoming film and the journey so far, with them," she added.

Hina Khan is accompanied by boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal to attend the event. He also shared a few stories on Instagram, where Rocky is planting a peck on Hina's cheeks.

The talk will be followed by the first look launch event of her film "Lines", which is set in the backdrop of the Kargil War.

