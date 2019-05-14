Anupriya Goenka enjoying the best of both worlds

television

Criminal Justice star Anupriya Goenka on juggling cinema and digital outings

Anupriya Goenka

It is not easy to shine when the plot is driven by the central character. But as the righteous law apprentice who gets a ringside view of the flawed Indian judiciary system, Anupriya Goenka holds her own in the Vikrant Massey-fronted Criminal Justice.

"The primary reason why I signed the project was because Tigmanshu sir [Dhulia] was directing the first two episodes. We've been wanting to work together for a long time, but things finally fell into place with this show. During the five-month shoot, my biggest takeaway has been working with Pankaj Tripathi. He is such a fabulous actor."

A frequent face in the movies — she was last seen as Shahid Kapoor's wife in Padmaavat (2018) — Goenka admits she relishes the variety that the digital platform offers her over celluloid.

"Web offers far more possibilities compared to films, which has several constraints, from censorship to budget. Though films may hold a stronger appeal, the sincerity with which both the mediums are being approached is similar. I don't distinguish between mediums; my only focus is to work on diverse projects so that people can take notice of my versatility."

