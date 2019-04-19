Fuh se Fantasy is different concept, says Anupriya Goenka

Updated: Apr 19, 2019, 08:57 IST | IANS

"'Fuh se Fantasy' is a 'hatke' (unique) show with a hatke concept. I had a total blast shooting for the music video with my lovely co-stars Karan, Gaurav and Priya," Anupriya said in a statement

Fuh se Fantasy is different concept, says Anupriya Goenka
Anupriya Goenka

Actress Anupriya Goenka says "Fuh se Fantasy" comes with a unique subject, and she enjoyed working on a special music video for the web show. "'Fuh se Fantasy' is a 'hatke' (unique) show with a hatke concept. I had a total blast shooting for the music video with my lovely co-stars Karan, Gaurav and Priya," Anupriya said in a statement.

"I believe 'Not Vanilla' is a sweet twist to an unusual story and I thoroughly enjoyed essaying it as an actor. I can't wait to binge watch it myself and witness audience reaction on it," she added.

The makers of VOOT original's "Fuh se Fantasy" have come out with a musical video featuring Karan Wahi, Gaurav Pandey, Priya Banerjee and Anupriya. Through a virtual reality set, the actors go on a joyful ride and groove to the beats of their fantasies.

Also read: Karan Wahi excited to explore foot fetish in a web show

On the music video, Priya said: "It was such an amazing time shooting for the music video for 'Fuh se Fantasy'. Just like the series, it is all about the quirk in love, relations with a twist of adventure and well, fun and glamour. This is the first time something different has been done for a web series and I am glad to share the screen space with such a talented bunch of celebrities."

Also read: Voot launches Fuh se Fantasy's musical video

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

television news

Sharman Joshi's most candid confessions

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK