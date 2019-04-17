Voot launches Fuh se Fantasy's musical video

television

Voot original's Fuh se Fantasy's musical video stars popular TV faces Karan Wahi and Gaurav Pandey

Karan Wahi

In the VOOT original's Fuh se Fantasy's musical video starring popular TV faces; Karan Wahi and Gaurav Pandey have killed the mundane by making their reality fantastical. And well, who else could've given wings to their fantasies other than the gorgeous ladies, Priya Banerjee and Anurpiya Goenka. Through a VR set, these actors go on a joyful ride and groove to the beats of their fantasies. Introducing you to the world of love and fancies, VOOT brings #FantasyFridays like never before.

The boy meets the girl of his dreams, flirtatious desires and a fun musical comes into play and the screen is filled with some irresistible and spiced up chemistry. This way of spicing your life makes is just one of the way's to make your fantasies come alive!

Check out the video here:

Commenting on the exclusive music video, "It was such an amazing time shooting for the music video for Fuh se Fantasy on VOOT. Just like the series, it is all about the quirk in love, relations with a twist of adventure and well, fun and glamour. This is the first time something different has been done for a web series and I am glad to share the screen space with such a talented bunch of celebrities."

Fuh se Fantasy is all about an out of box reality and the delight in modern relationships that dare to explore their deepest, quirkiest and most exciting desires.

