Karan Wahi excited to explore foot fetish in a web show

Karan Wahi/picture courtesy: Karan Wahi's Instagram account

Actor Karan Wahi says he is excited to explore the subject around foot fetish with a web show.

In an episode of VOOT's new original "Fuh se Fantasy", Karan will be seen tackling the subject. It is a story of a guy who is smitten by feet.

"Not every day do you get an opportunity to do something like this, out of the box, fresh and new! 'Fuh se Fantasy' is like a jackpot and I am excited about the episode, 'Foot Fetish'. It defines love and fantasy in an entire new format and the narrative is smooth and free-flowing," Karan said in a statement.

"It's snack-able, engaging and thoroughly enjoyable. I am thrilled to portray this character," he said.

Karan is known for featuring in TV shows like "Remix" and "Dill Mill Gayye".

Fuh se Fantasy is a series about the delight in modern relationships that dare to explore their deepest, quirkiest and most exciting desires. In a world where we are opening our minds and laws up to every kind of relationship, why think twice before we go after what our heart is truly attracted towards? Kyunki, Reality mein, thodi fantasy bhi zaroori hai!

