Shahid Kapoor on Kabir Singh: Film warns you against going down that route

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor on the toxic masculinity depicted in Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani at the trailer launch. Pic/Sameer Markande

Even though it was a smash hit at the box office, Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy (2017) was criticised for glorifying its lead's anger management problems and his possessiveness towards his love interest. As the trailer of Kabir Singh — the Hindi adaptation of the Telugu hit — was launched yesterday, it was easy to see that Shahid Kapoor's character was not too different from Deverakonda's alpha male.

When questioned about the toxic masculinity depicted in the Sandeep Vanga-directed film, Kapoor said, "Cinema is not about perfect people. We all are imperfect in our own ways. Watching a film like Kabir Singh will help you understand that when you allow yourself to be affected by anger and negative emotions, it can take you on the path of destruction. The film warns you against going down that route."

The actor further added that cinema can't limit itself to feel-good stories. "If we only want to watch happy characters, then cinema won't go far. We need to be able to make real films. If I start justifying each character, I can't be an actor."

