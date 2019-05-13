Kabir Singh trailer review: What's got us excited about the Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani-starrer

bollywood

The makers of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starrer Kabir Singh launched the trailer of the film today at a popular multiplex in Andheri, Mumbai. The trailer of the film will give you goosebumps for sure

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in Kabir Singh

The trailer of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh is finally here and it's sure to send chills down your spine. Shahid Kapoor is seen in a completely new avatar in the film and he's both intense and rugged. His overgrown beard and complete physical transformation will take you aback, and at the same time, make you curious as to what the film has in store for you.

Kiara Advani, on the other hand, is shown to be a sweet, simple girl, whom Shahid's character falls hopelessly in love with. The premise of the story seems to follow the life of a heartbroken lover, who takes the self-destructive path, falls into alcoholism and getting into bloody fights. Shahid's character is also shown to be a brilliant surgeon, so it'll be fascinating to see how the story progresses. Here are five things that have got us excited about Kabir Singh after we watched the trailer.

Shahid Kapoor's scraggy avatar

Lose the beard and Shahid Kapoor looks like your regular boy-next-door, chocolate hero. But with the big beard, Shahid takes on the aura of someone quite temperamental and intense. Must say, the full beard suits the Udta Punjab actor! While he doesn't sport a full beard in some parts of the movie, we think it's a nice change to Shahid's mostly good boy on-screen persona.

The passionate love story

Sure, there are love stories aplenty in Bollywood, but the kind of love story shown in Kabir Singh's trailer seems like something else altogether. Shahid Kapoor, a young and brilliant surgeon, falls in love with a medical student played by Kiara; she loves him back and while things are great for a while, it all starts going downhill when she's forced to marry another man. That's the point of no return for Shahid Kapoor's Kabir.

Shahid and Kiara's sizzling chemistry

One of the things to look forward to in the movie is the pleasantly surprising chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's characters. The passion and love don't seem forced and seem to flow smoothly on screen. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani might just become the new on-screen pair to watch out for!

See photos: Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor clicked in Andheri

Shahid Kapoor as an angry young man

Shahid Kapoor has one of the most diverse repertoires in Bollywood. He's played the college guy in Ishq Vishk, the innocent bystander who unexpectedly falls in love with the bubbly girl in Jab We Met, the popular Punjabi musician with a substance abuse problem, or the last Rajput ruler in Padmaavat - you name it and he's done it. Now to see him portray a heartbroken alcoholic surgeon on a path of self-destruction will be quite interesting, to say the least.

The fascinating storyline

All in all, from the trailer of Kabir Singh, one can safely say that one is in for a wild ride. We dare say there won't be a dull moment in the film, and while we've watched love stories brought to life on-screen before, the Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starrer seems more relevant and relatable.

Kabir Singh is all set to hit theatres on June 21, 2019.

