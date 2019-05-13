Kabir Singh trailer: Shahid Kapoor packs a punch, Kiara Advani brightens up the screen

bollywood

The much-awaited Kabir Singh trailer is finally out! After the fascinating teaser that was released last month, fans were waiting with bated breath for a longer look at the film. So, here it is!

A still from the Kabir Singh trailer

The makers of Kabir Singh have finally released the trailer of the film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. The teaser that was released last month had fans of the actors asking for more. From the teaser, one could infer that the storyline, despite being adapted from Telugu film Arjun Reddy, will have something new and exciting coming from the lead actors.

Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to share a new poster from the film and announce that the film's trailer will release on May 13. Here's what he posted:

In the teaser that we saw, we saw how intense and rugged Shahid Kapoor looked. This rugged look is the result of an extreme physical transformation that Shahid underwent for his role. Shahid Kapoor, who is a teetotaller, plays the role of an alcoholic and had to smoke 20 cigarettes a day.

The 38-year-old actor reveals that the part required him to smoke cigarettes, beedis and pretend to snort cocaine for the major portion of the film.

Watch the trailer of Kabir Singh here:

Shahid Kapoor can be seen as a very, very angry young man in the trailer, with a soft spot only for his lady love played by Kiara Advani. The story seems to be exciting, intense and extremely romantic all at the same time.

Kabir Singh promises to evoke a number of emotions in the audience, primary among them a curiosity about what's going to happen as the movie goes along.

Shahid Kapoor launched the trailer of Kabir Singh at a popular multiplex in Andheri, Mumbai. Here ate a few pictures from the trailer launch.

The original blockbuster, Arjun Reddy, starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles. After the teaser dropped online, Vijay took to his Twitter account to appreciate Shahid's look. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde. Kabir Singh will hit the big screens on June 21 this year.

Check out the teaser of Kabir Singh:

