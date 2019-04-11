Shahid Kapoor reveals why he had to shower for 2 hours post Kabir Singh shoot

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor, who is a teetotaller, reveals why he had to shower for almost two hours every day before returning home from Kabir Singh sets

Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh poster

Shahid Kapoor, who plays an alcoholic surgeon in his next film Kabir Singh talks about why he had to take a long shower which lasted almost two hours before returning home. The 38-year-old actor reveals that the part required him to smoke cigarettes, beedis and pretend to snort cocaine for the major portion of the film. Kabir Singh is an official Hindi remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The remake is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga.

Shahid revealed to Mumbai Mirror, "I don't endorse smoking at all. However, the role required it, as the protagonist uses it to channel his angst and rage. It wasn't easy, and it came to a point where I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day. It would take me close to two hours to shower and get rid of the smells before I could return home to my children." Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor welcomed their son Zain on September 5, 2018. The couple already have a daughter Misha.

Kiara Advani, who was last seen in Netflix's Lust Stories, will essay the role of Preethi. The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles. Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. This T-Series and Cine1 Studios film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. The film will hit theatres on June 21, 2019.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh causes social media frenzy

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates